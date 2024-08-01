We have reached that time of the year again. Deep in the heart of the summertime heat, that can only mean one thing, it’s time for Summerslam. This year, Summerslam will be coming to us live from Cleveland, OH on August 3rd. The show is shaping up to be a massive one, with the main event seeing Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Solo Sikoa.

However, that match aside there will be five other championships on the line in huge blockbuster matches. This year’s Summerslam is truly shaping up to be can’t-miss. This could be one of the better Summerslam’s in recent memory and it all will go down on Saturday. With all of this being said, these are three championships that must change hands at Summerslam.

Three Championships that must change hands at WWE Summerslam

3. Intercontinental Championship

In one of the bigger championship matches on the night, we’re going to see Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the seemingly unstoppable, Bron Breakker. The last time these two competitors met came at Money In The Bank last month when Zayn retained his coveted prize.

Since then, Breakker continued to make an example of members of the Raw roster. Breakker beat out another fantastic younger WWE superstar in Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov and Breakker went to war on RAW to see who would be the new #1 Contender for Zayn’s title. Obviously, this was won by Breakker.

Breakker must win this rematch. He has looked unstoppable and it was a bit of a headscratcher when Zayn beat him clean back in July at Money In The Bank. However, WWE has a good chance to right this wrong and give Breakker the Intercontinental Championship. Two losses in a row in two big matches will not suit Breakker well, in the superstar they are trying to develop.

2. WWE Women’s Championship

In one of the two big women’s matches of the night, we will see Bayley put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Nia Jax. This is going to be a fantastic match between two of the veterans of the WWE women’s division. Bayley won the WWE Women’s Championship back in April at WrestleMania from former teammate Iyo Sky.

It is crucial to give Nia Jax her flowers for her current run. Jax returned to WWE with a vengeance to prove all of her naysayers wrong, and she has done just that. Adding the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax’s resume in 2024, will show everyone just how much she has improved. However, there is one more element in this match. Is it Jax’s time, or is it Tiffy Time?

Back in July at the Money In The Bank premium live event, Tiffany Stratton took home the Ms. Money in the Bank briefcase, securing a title shot for her whenever and wherever she wants. Stratton could cash in at Summerslam, winning the title and giving her a huge moment at one of WWE’s marquee shows. Regardless of what avenue WWE chooses to go down, one thing we know for sure is this is a match Bayley should not walk out of with the WWE Women’s Championship.

1. United States Championship

Finally, the biggest need for a championship change… the United States Championship. At Summerslam, Logan Paul will be defending his United States Championship against the red hot LA Knight (YEAH!). Knight has been long overdue for some gold in the WWE, and this is the perfect opportunity to fix that.

The past couple years, Knight has been red hot. He’s competed in the past two Money In The Bank matches, and some may say he should have won either time. However, he didn’t now that’s water under the bridge. Paul on the other hand has been on quite the run in WWE and has been turning a lot of heads with how good he is.

Unfortunately for Paul, Knight is just that much better. Taking nothing away from Paul’s talent in the ring, Knight has been so long overdue for some gold. At Summerslam, Knight must win the United States Championship and get his big moment at one of the biggest shows of the year for WWE.

Until next week,

Scott Mitchell