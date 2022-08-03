Three Matches and Big Segment Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

Three matches and a big segment have been revealed for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Santos Escobar made a comeback on this week’s NXT 2.0, costing Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo their chance to face the NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers. Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Elektra Lopez left The Family and later regrouped as Legado del Fantasma.

Escobar and D’Angelo then decided to make one “final accord” on the show next week, which appears to be the end of their rivalry or perhaps the buildup to a championship match at Heatwave.

A NXT UK-style Rounds Match featuring Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams has also been announced for next week. Lee claimed he would bring his wrestling skills and challenged Trick to use his boxing skills.

Below is the current line-up for next week, along with related clips from this week’s show:

– Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

– Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

– UK-Style Rounds Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

– The “final accord” between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar