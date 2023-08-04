Three Matches And More Confirmed For This Week’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced the three matches and one segment that will be taking place during Saturday night’s episode of Collision.

It was announced that CM Punk, who claims to be the Real AEW World Champion, will defend his Real World Championship against “Absolute” Ricky Starks, with pro wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as the special outside official, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill and AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will put her AEW TBS Title on the line against Mercedes Martinez.

This wwek’s episode of AEW Collision will also see The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) address the AEW fans following last week’s events, where “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn left his boots in the ring, seemingly retiring from in-ring competition.

As of this writing, these are the only matches and segment made official for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, which is set to take place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

You can check out AEW’s announcements below:

.@CMPunk will put his REAL World Championship on the line against 2023 Owen Hart Cup Winner Absolute @starkmanjones with special outside official @realsteamboat THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! Don’t miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/ExAXN277tB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023

#AEW World Tag Team Champs #FTR @daxftr & @cashwheelerftr will put the tag titles on the line against #AEWRampage Tag Team Battle Royale winners @briancagegmsi & Big Bill @thecazxl THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! Don’t miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/G03dtAHDXp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023

After knocking out TBS Champ @callmekrisstat with the TBS Championship on #AEWCollision, @realmmartinez is coming for the TBS Title as she challenges TBS Champ #KrisStatlander THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! Don’t miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/x6ZQNTN4Ji — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023