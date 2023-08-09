Four Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT On USA

You can officially pencil in three big matches for next week’s NXT Heatwave go-home episode of NXT on USA.

On this week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network program, Wes Lee was attacked backstage by Dijak. Later in the show, it was revealed that the two will square off in a one-on-one title eliminator bout to determine Carmelo Hayes’ challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave in two weeks.

Also announced for next week’s NXT on USA show is Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Dana Brooke vs. Blair Davenport in women’s singles action.

Before the show went off the air, Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak was added to the lineup for next week’s show.

