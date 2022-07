Three matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT UK were revealed during today’s episode.

Noam Dar and Mark Coffey will compete in the Heritage Cup Championship Match, as well as Oliver Carter taking on Teoman.

The updated card for WWE NXT UK’s upcoming episode is shown below:

– Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey

– Oliver Carter vs. Teoman

– Stevie Turner vs. Amale