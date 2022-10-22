Three Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Set to Air on FS1

Due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX next Friday, WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live on FS1.

The following matches have been confirmed to take place on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to promote Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul