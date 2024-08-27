Three Matches Set For Post-Bash In Berlin Raw On 9/2 In Denver, CO.

The lineup is already starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

On the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of the show on August 26, three matches were officially announced for next week’s show on September 2.

Scheduled for the 9/2 WWE on USA red brand program from Denver, Colorado are the following matches:

* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Intercontinental Title Contender Tournament)

* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov (WWE Intercontinental Title Contender Tournament)

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.