Three Names Ruled Out Of The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on March 31, 2023, the night before WrestleMania 39, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

So far, only Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta have been confirmed for the Class of 2023.

Three big names can be ruled out for this year’s ceremony, according to PWInsider. Chyna, Michelle McCool, and Umaga will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, according to the report.

WWE has reportedly planned five inductees for this year, leaving only three people to be announced.