Three Night AEW Fight For The Fallen Special Confirmed

The 2023 AEW Fight for The Fallen event will take place over three nights next week in Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. The proceeds from both shows will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to help victims of Hawaii’s wildfires.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter this evening that Fight for The Fallen will begin next Wednesday for the live Dynamite at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The Fight for The Fallen Rampage will be taped that night as well, and will air on Friday. Next Saturday, AEW will film the live Fight for The Fallen edition of Collision from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

“Based on the horrific fires in Maui, I’ve changed AEW’s upcoming schedule to provide assistance. Next week on Wed/Fri/Sat, it’s AEW Fight For The Fallen 2023 on #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision Proceeds from AEW on 8/16 Nashville + 8/19 Lexington will go to @MauiFoodBank,” Khan wrote.

Khan later updated his post, thanking AEW’s network partners at Warner Bros. Discovery for assisting with the schedule change.

“Thanks to our great partners @wbd @TBSNetwork @tntdrama for working with us on last moment changes to our marketing assets to move up #FightForTheFallen to next week #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision Nashville + Lexington to rally support for @MauiFoodBank for those in need,” he wrote.

The first Fight for The Fallen event benefiting victims of gun violence aired in 2019 as a Saturday pay-per-view (free in North America) from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Fight for The Fallen 2020, a special Dynamite episode, was also held at Daily’s Place to benefit COVID-19 relief. Fight for the Fallen 2021, which aired as a Dynamite special, was held at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, and raised funds for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Fight for The Fallen 2022 was a two-night event held at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, that aired on Rampage and Dynamite that week to benefit Oceana, a non-profit marine wildlife organization.

The following matches and segments have been announced for Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen Dynamite:

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match

No matches have been announced for next week’s Rampage or Collision as of this writing.

