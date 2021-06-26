Three NXT Wrestlers Work SmackDown Dark Matches

NXT Champion Karrion Kross worked a dark match for WWE officials at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping. He wrestled Slapjack but there’s no word on who won.

Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart also wrestled a dark match against other, but there’s no word on the winner.

Kross worked his third main roster dark match/Main Event match in the last week. WWE brought all three NXT wrestlers to SmackDown to get a better look at them ahead of potential call ups in the WWE Draft.

