Three Stars Removed From The WWE Roster

Following several talent releases in WWE NXT, three stars have been officially removed from the company’s roster.

Drew Gulak, Boa, SCRYPTS, Darrell Mason, Vlad Pavlenko, Ezekiel Balogun, Kiyah Saint, Emma Diaz, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Trey Bearhill, and Julian Baldi were reportedly released on May 3rd. Although WWE no longer announces releases on its website, as it did in the past, some confirmed their departures on social media.

The following names were recently removed from the WWE website: Gulak, Boa, and SCRYPT.

In the case of SCRYPTS, he knew he was going to be let go because the company did not renew his contract.

Gulak was officially removed from television and later released after Ronda Rousey accused him of inappropriate behavior while she was backstage at a WWE show.

They wrote him off after The Tony D’Angelo Family did a segment with the No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT in which Tony stated that the family needed to care for one of the other groups’ members and demanded payment for doing so. Gulak later denied the allegations.