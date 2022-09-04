Three WWE NXT Championships Unified at NXT Worlds Collide

Your new Unified WWE NXT Tag Team Champions are Pretty Deadly. At the NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event that took place today, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly unified the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles by defeating Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, The Creed Brothers, and Gallus in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Your new Unified WWE NXT Women’s Champion is Mandy Rose. The NXT Women’s Title was unified with the NXT UK Women’s Title after Rose won a Triple Threat match against Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport. At the finish, Rose executed her Kissed By The Rose knee strike on both of her opponents before covering Davenport to earn the victory.

Your new Undisputed WWE NXT Champion is Bron Breaker. Breaker prevailed over Tyler Bate in the main event to unify both the NXT Title and the NXT UK Title.

