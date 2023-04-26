Three WWE NXT Stars Injured At Spring Breakin’

Indi Hartwell was not the only one injured at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, according to Bryan Alvarez on today’s Wrestling Observer Live.

“I don’t know the extent of all of them. But I can tell you that Sol Ruca does have some sort of injury. That’s why they did that angle. Grayson Waller did get hurt in his match which led directly to the finish. Indi Hartwell also got injured in her match, three in one show.”

Alvarez went on to say that he has no idea what happened to Sol because it was not an on-screen injury.

“I did hear from somebody yesterday that was like, ‘you know man they just have these guys do all this crazy stuff and no wonder everybody’s hurt all the time,'” Alvarez added.

Regarding Waller and Hartwell, he said, “What happened with Indi and with Grayson Waller is just one those things where something went wrong but it was not anything where you would think that anything would go wrong.”

Hartwell was hurt when her ankle buckled under her weight after a moonsault from Tiffany Stratton, and Waller was hurt while doing his trademark dive roll through the ropes move, which he has done many times before without incident.

