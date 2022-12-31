Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel

A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn.

On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.

Top Dolla became enraged after Ricochet’s joke and shoved him. The segment came to an end with no more physicality, and Michael Cole said something about Top Dolla being so big that he shouldn’t have to do moves over the top rope.

The segment appeared to be the start of a heel turn for Hit Row, implying that they are being repackaged as their babyface run hasn’t gone as planned.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. You can watch a clip of the segment below: