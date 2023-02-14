Thrillbilly Silas Mason Comments On Signing With NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance has made another talent signing.
As noted, the NWA announced the signing of EC3 earlier this week. Also announced as a new addition to the NWA talent roster this week is Thrillbilly Silas Mason.
The pro wrestling prospect wrote of his signing on Twitter, “I Sold my Soul for Rock ‘n’ Roll…”
Check out the announcement below.
I Sold my Soul for Rock 'n' Roll…
🎸📝🎸#signed #contract #bcm#deals #dottedline #bigmoney#wilsonstrengthsystems #nwa #nwapower #nwausa #wrestling #prowrestling #teamdeathproof
#ironaddict #nxt #smackdown #followforfollowback #wweraw #prowrestler #wrestler pic.twitter.com/7gce7nKrIR
— Dr. Mr. The Thrillbilly, esq. sir (@ThrillbillyTCB) February 13, 2023