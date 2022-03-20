Thunder Rosa Addresses Criticism of Her AEW Matches With Britt Baker

New AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on her matches with Britt Baker being criticized, during an interview with NBC Sports Boston:

“Everybody’s gonna criticize no matter what. I mean, even on Wednesday, people were criticizing. ‘Why are you guys — why is there so much blood? Why is there so much? Why are you so violent? Why is this? Why is that?’ It’s like people are programmed a certain way and they have been programmed for professional wrestling for decades a certain way because of how things have been handled before.”

“You guys can criticize us all you want but we’re working really hard and every single company I feel, because we’re changing things little by little and I’ll tell you, myself, I’m taking that to a next level.”