Thunder Rosa Addresses Negative Rumors About Her

While AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is reportedly out with a back injury, the company created an interim Women’s Championship, which Toni Storm currently holds.

Rosa recently tweeted photos of herself receiving back therapy from a doctor. Storm recently discussed her interim title reign with Bleacher Report, noting that she wants to beat Rosa to put an end to the interim nonsense, as Rosa is still calling herself the Women’s Champion while she is here every week working while Rosa is away.

Many of the women and Rosa are divided, according to Dave Meltzer, “due to the timing of her saying her injury was serious and she’d need time off after being told she was dropping the title to Toni Storm.”

Rosa’s friends are no longer being booked by AEW, as previously reported.

Rosa addressed the interview on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio.

“And I really wanted to address this because it has come to my attention, not from necessarily people that work in the place that I work, but some veterans have informed me that there is a widespread of lies going on in different parts, and I’m part of this rumors or whatever. And when I read these comments about the Interim Championship, they came to me as no surprise.”

Rosa mentioned that she hasn’t appeared on AEW TV in two months, but her name keeps coming up because, for the first month and a half, there was controversy surrounding her and what she was and wasn’t doing. People were also dismissing her work. She discussed how difficult it is to make a name for yourself as a Latina who is not a second-generation wrestler. She stated that she is self-made.

“I had the great chance to work in many different companies where they believe in my work. And sometimes, it just takes one privileged person or someone with clout to like a tweet and destroy everything you’ve done. And again, it influences how fans see and perceive you as a wrestler. And this time, I remember a couple of weeks ago, we talked about how one of my co-workers had to come out and do a live feed, which I was ready to do a live feed on Wednesday, but I wanted to use Busted Open instead. And I wanted to say that it is important for you guys if you don’t hear it from me. Just don’t say anything.

“If you’re in the back and you’re in distress about me being the champion and me being called the champion. I don’t call the shots. I have a boss, and there’s a booker in our office that make the decisions. So if you are distraught about what is being booked, maybe you should talk to the booker and keep my name out of your mouth. I mean, it is really hard when people are approaching you, and they’re still asking you because I have some friends that still ask me if I’m faking an injury. And I’m telling you these rumors are started by one or two people, and they just spread out, and it’s not fair.”

Rosa stated that she does not believe another wrestler has been through this and is tired of it. She stated that it is difficult for her to manage some of this, but she will do so regardless of how much it hurts her. Rosa also stated that she posts footage of herself in a doctor’s office explaining what’s going on on her YouTube channel.

“And as a matter of fact, in a week or two, I’m getting another epidural so I can go on back to training because I want to get back in the ring. I want to get back in the ring, and that’s it. And I want to show you when they put the needle in my back so they can shut the f*ck up and stop saying that I am not hurt. That hurts because I’m trying to get out and trying to mentally get prepared to get back in the ring to get back and do what I love to do the most, which is professional wrestling.

Rosa also said that people have nothing better to do than spread rumors about her rather than texting her directly, which causes problems.

“Just keep my name out of your mouth and just shut up. If you have a problem, you know I’m transparent. What you see is what you get. That’s the truth.”

Rosa added, “What is the purpose to try to destroy somebody’s career or somebody’s status when they work so hard and the only thing that they’re trying to do is to feed their family? I am still hurt. They haven’t given me a time yet when I’m coming back. I’m saying it’s January, and I hope it is January. And again, if Toni Storm disagrees with what’s decided in the back, that’s not my problem. That is not my problem, Toni. And when I get better because I will still be the champion. If my boss lets me be the champion if he doesn’t, I will be okay with that decision too because I don’t make the rules. And that needs to be said.”

Rosa noted that she is attempting to return to ring action and understands Storm’s frustration at being the interim champion.

(H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription)