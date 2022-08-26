Thunder Rosa Addresses Rumors Of Backstage Heat In AEW, Injury Being A Work

Thunder Rosa has had a rough week.

As seen on AEW Dynamite this week, the women’s champion announced an injury, which lead to the announcement of an Interim AEW Women’s title match for AEW ALL OUT 2022.

Additionally, Rosa was included in some backstage reports claiming she is dealing with heat and other issues behind-the-scenes in AEW as of late.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the women’s wrestling star addressed these topics and more. Featured below are some highlights.

On those who feel her injury is a work: “This is not fake, not a work. If I can f*cking work, I can f*cking work. I’m sorry, guys. I want to walk when I’m 40, I want to have kids… I have the right to say, ‘No, I can’t walk, I can’t do it.’ I don’t want to have surgery (and be out longer).”

On reports of her dealing with backstage heat in AEW and other behind-the-scenes issues: “If anyone has a problem with me, anyone, call Busted Open, call my number, you can tell me to my face. I don’t hide from problems, I don’t run from my problems. You can talk to me. My door is open.”

Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com.