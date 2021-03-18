Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker Comment On AEW Dynamite Match

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker commented on their Unsanctioned Lights Out match from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong… #LaMeraMera pic.twitter.com/xkQU9IxqeI — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 18, 2021

The bad news is… you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021

You can check out highlights from the match below: