Thunder Rosa Announced For AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open this morning and confirmed that Thunder Rosa will be appearing on AEW Dynamite tonight, one week after she won the AEW Women’s Championship from Britt Baker.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cedar Park TX-

-AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will appear

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch (Kris Statlander banned from ringside)

-CM Punk makes first appearance since Revolution

-MJF speaks for first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Championship

-Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Reynolds & Jon Silver

-Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds

-Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Texas Tornado Match)