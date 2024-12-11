Thunder Rosa Believes NXT Women’s Division Out Performs The Men’s Division

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how she believes the WWE NXT women’s division out performs the men’s division.

Rosa said, “The fact that some of the matches are better than the male matches consistently every week, that’s saying something. From what Evolution was meant to be when [WWE] did that show, to what it is right now, especially in WWE, it’s night and day. The amount of athleticism that exists in the women’s division is incredible.”

On the NXT women carrying the show:

“You have really good women who are excellent at cutting promos, and they’re extremely charismatic and extremely entertaining, so we are at another level. That’s why I said that the competition is so high — that makes us all excel on what we do, and it’s amazing when you have that kind of environment, and then you can thrive on that environment, which is what they’re doing in ‘NXT.’ All these women are thriving because they’re getting that opportunity to get all the reps that they need to become superstars.”

