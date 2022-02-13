Thunder Rosa Calls Out Fans That Were Disrespectful During Live Event

AEW star Thunder Rosa wrestled against Athena (former WWE star Ember Moon) at Saturday night’s Warrior Wrestling event. There was apparently at least one fan that was heckling Athena and yelled out racist comments. Rosa got on the mic after the match and called out fans that were making disrespectful remarks during the show.

Rosa later wrote the following message on her Twitter account:

“I love this business. I am a women, wrestler, a teacher and a mother. I am a professional athlete! My son is a future wrestler. Come and enjoy the show. Don’t disrespect us with comments that are not only offensive but are put us down. Disrespect WONT BE TOLERATED…”