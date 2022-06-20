Thunder Rosa Confirmed for Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling ‘Summer Sun Princess ’22’

This summer, AEW’s Thunder Rosa will return to Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.
Rosa will wrestle Miyu Yamashita on July 9 at the Summer Sun Princess ’22 event, according to the promotion. It will be her first time working for the promotion since defeating Maki Itoh to win the International Princess Title in January 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the AEW Women’s Champion was never able to defend her title.
【速報】
『SUMMER SUN PRINCESS '22』
☆7月9日(土)大田区総合体育館
⚡️サンダー・ロサvs山下実優@thunderrosa22 is making her return to #tjpw for the first time in over 2 years!
She will be facing @miyu_tjp at #tjpwSSP22. The whole world will have their eyes on this match!#AEW pic.twitter.com/jNWw2f4eZM
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) June 19, 2022