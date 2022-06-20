Thunder Rosa Confirmed for Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling ‘Summer Sun Princess ’22’

This summer, AEW’s Thunder Rosa will return to Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

Rosa will wrestle Miyu Yamashita on July 9 at the Summer Sun Princess ’22 event, according to the promotion. It will be her first time working for the promotion since defeating Maki Itoh to win the International Princess Title in January 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the AEW Women’s Champion was never able to defend her title.