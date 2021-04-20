Thunder Rosa Confirms That She Had Covid-19 In Early 2021

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa was pulled from night two of the AEW New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite. At the time, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Rosa came into contact with someone that tested positive for Covid-19 and AEW took precautionary measures.

During a Q&A with the Pro Wrestling Junkies Facebook page, Rosa confirmed that she tested positive for the virus:

“I traveled the whole entire pandemic and unfortunately, I got the COVID at the beginning of the year and I was able to go through it well and now I got my vaccine so I’m just waiting for me to get the other one and I just continue to be cautious.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)