Thunder Rosa Explains The Importance Of Helping Younger Talent

AEW star Thunder Rosa spoke with Fightful about several topics, including the importance of helping younger talent.

Rosa said, “I think that is extremely important to me because of someone who had been in so many different women’s promotions prior to being in AEW and seeing how camaraderie and sisterhood helps other people to be where they want to be. I continue to do that right now and I’m doing it really closely with Izzy Moreno. I try to mentor her as much as possible.”

On having positive morale in the locker room:

“I’ve done it with many women at Mission Pro Wrestling and even at AEW when your friends or your acquaintances allow you to give feedback and just to support each other in a positive way, I’m there. I think it’s very important to have a positive morale in the locker room and the more that we support each other, not superficially but also in a more like spiritual level, it’s just building each other up. It’s extremely important for us, for all of us to grow.”

