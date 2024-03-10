Thunder Rosa Gives High Praises To Bianca Belair, Talks How Hard Belair Has Worked

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair.

Rosa said, “Bianca Belair is one of the hottest stars at the moment in WWE. Why? Who has a Hulu show right now? She and her husband. She continues to be on top, she continues to be on top. Of course, the company is gonna utilize her for a cover of the game!”

The nasty comments made about Belair on social media:

“You need to stop talking about people because of their race. How is that affecting you? You still bought the game, you still play the game, if you don’t want to play with that player, don’t play with that player. Period.”

How hard Belair has worked to get where she is:

“She’s a great athlete, a great performer, and she’s just getting started! Nobody handed her anything. Nobody. She worked her a** off. She was not a wrestler and look at her now?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.