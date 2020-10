As PWMania.com previously reported, Serena Deeb won the NWA Women’s Title from Thunder Rosa on Tuesday night’s edition of United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live.

On F4WOnline.com’s message board, Dave Meltzer brought up the reason for the title change:

“I think Rosa is going to WWE. I was told 2-3 weeks ago that Deeb was winning and Rosa was going to WWE and the first part just happened. If Rosa was going to AEW, she could keep her NWA title.”