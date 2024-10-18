Thunder Rosa Honored For Her Career Achievements At London’s Mexico Embassy

Top AEW star Thunder Rosa was invited by The Embassy of Mexico in London, England as she was honored for her contributions to the Mexican culture.

The Riot Cabaret Wrestling account took to their official Twitter (X) and wrote, “🇬🇧 It was an honour to be invited to @Embamexru by @josefagbom to celebrate the new @RiotCabaret Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22’s achievements in wrestling, and her contribution to representing the strength and resilience of Mexican women on the global stage. Thank you to the whole embassy team for their warm welcome!”

