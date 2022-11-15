Thunder Rosa Issues Update on Her Recovery, Being Careful to Avoid Getting Re-Injured

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was forced to withdraw from the 2022 AEW All Out PPV due to injury, and there have been reports of her having backstage heat.

Rosa provided an update on her recovery while speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast:

“I’m doing really well. This week, we did some good progress, I started running for the first time in four months, or or…yeah, three months. So, the physical activities is getting a little bit bigger and like, I’m allowed to do a lot more stuff than before. I’m not allowed to lift yet, I’m not allowed to do a lot of stuff. I’m not allowed to wrestle still. But we’re making progress. Just the fact that I can actually jog for seven minutes, on and off, for me it’s huge, because I have not been able to do that.”

“I have spoke to other patients that have similar injuries that I have in the place that I go to. And for a lot of us — you know, everybody’s different — it’s hit and miss. When you were talking about a lower back injuries, you have to be very careful because you can re-injure it again. It’s your back, so you utilize your back for everything. So I’m really hopeful that things will continue to progress the way they are. And we’re taking our time. and we’re taking all the measures that I need to take to stay safe. Like I said, I’m really thankful that um I’m allowed to go and do signings still. But I have to again be very careful, because my back can get irritated really easily and I don’t want to get a huge setback that is gonna, you know, take me from like just doing the basic stuff. Cleaning my house, taking care, walking my dog and all that stuff. Because it just, you can really reinjure yourself. But I still don’t have like a set time yet. But again, I’m working really hard to to get better uh physically and mentally, because mentally like injuries can take a toll. But I’m happy I’m really happy that I can do that. I shared that with my family yesterday, they’re all excited.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription)