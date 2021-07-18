Thunder Rosa Makes Impact Debut and Mickie James Returns At Slammiversary

At Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, AEW/NWA star Thunder Rosa made her Impact debut as the mystery opponent of Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo retained her title with the Queen’s Gambit.

Also at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, Mickie James made her return to Impact and had a message for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Mickie invited Deonna to attend the NWA’s Empowerrr PPV. Deonna was disrespectful to Mickie which led to there being an altercation. Mickie got the best of Deonna with a kick to the head.