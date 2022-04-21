Thunder Rosa Opens Up On Her Working Relationship With Tony Khan

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW Women’s Champion discussed her working relationship with President Tony Khan.

“He listens. When you make sense, he will listen to what you have to say. Sometimes I see where people are saying on the internet, ‘Why is he doing that?’ You have to believe in his vision. It is what it is, and that’s one of the things that I have learned about him. Everything that he has done from when I first started to now, I left it up to him, like the buildup to the Lights Out match and now into having the match in San Antonio was great. I never went and said, ‘No, I want to do this.’I told Tony, ‘I’m going to see your vision and make sure that what you see is what you’re going to get.’ That’s what I said, and I made sure that I did everything that was in my power to do that, and I will continue to do that as a champion.”