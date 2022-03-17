Thunder Rosa Posts First Comments On Winning The AEW Women’s Championship

New AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa took to Twitter today and issued her first public comments since winning the title from Britt Baker in the Steel Cage main event of last night’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Rosa commented on how blessed and thankful she is, and said there is a lot of work to be done.

“I have no words to describe how I feel. The love, the energy, the results of yesterday’s match. Im blessed and I’m thankful. I just know there is a lot of work to be done. Gracias a mi gente por este momento tan especial. Your NEW @AEW women’s champion #ThunderRosa,” Rosa wrote.

Rosa also re-tweeted a clip of her special entrance and her hometown pop from the San Antonio crowd, and wrote, “The Thunder Rosa Pop”

