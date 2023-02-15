Thunder Rosa Provides Health Update; Announces Her New Role in AEW

Thunder Rosa has announced her return to AEW, as the Mexican star will return to Tony Khan’s promotion in a commentator role.

The Former AEW Women’s Champion has been out of action since early August of 2022. Last competing under the AEW banner at the Battle of the Belts III event, where she defeated Jamie Hayter to retain the gold. However, Rosa would announce later that month that she was injured, and unable to defend her title.

Today, Rosa has revealed that while she is still medically not clear to wrestle, she will be joining AEW’s Spanish announce team as a “commentator & on-screen personality”.

The full tweet read: “Exciting news, AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I’ll join AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I’m thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I’ll see you from the booth!”

There is still no timetable for Thunder Rosa’s possible return to AEW, however, fans of Rosa’s work will certainly be glad to see her back in some capacity!

