Thunder Rosa Provides Update On The Status Of Her Health, Talks AEW Going To Wembley Stadium

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, talked about AEW going to Wembley Stadium:

“Everybody’s excited, of course. We’re going to go to London. A lot of people have never been outside of the United States besides Canada. Going into another country, another continent, I think it’s very exciting for everyone, especially if you’re starting your career as a professional wrestler, being that possibility of doing activities, meeting all the fans and being in the stadium, it’s huge. It’s always exciting to go to new stadiums. If I was wrestling, I would be a lot more excited because it’s a big, big opportunity to show up and do something in front of like, I don’t know, it could be like, 85,000 people. I’m not sure how many people can fit in there, but It’s a lot. It’s a huge deal for the whole company overall. I think this will set the mark to see everything else that we can do in the future.”

The status of her health:

“This week, I’m doing very well. Thank you for asking. There’s been some weeks, and I’m not gonna lie, it’s been really dark, especially when you think you’re making steps to coming back to the ring and the pain does not leave your body. I’ve done pretty much everything to avoid certain things that you don’t want to do like surgery. There are talks of having surgery. I mean, it is scary. It’s just stuff because of everything that has happened and how things have transpired. It really sucks because I’m not allowed to do things that I used to do before, even in my personal life. I’m not just talking about professional wrestling. I can’t do jujitsu. I can’t go and do certain things because I can land wrong and that will hinder my rehab and stuff. Some weeks I’ve been very, very dark and I just feel like I’m never gonna wrestle again, and some other weeks, things are going really, but when I get in the ring, it’s not so well. You have to be realistic with certain things and see how you’re going to deal with and cope with certain things because I mean, of course I want to go and wrestle. Of course, I want to get back and reclaim myself in there as a competitor. There’s a lot of new talent coming into AEW and it will be an honor for me to share the ring with them. Also in the independent scene, there’s been some really great talent coming out. I just feel, yeah, I’m just doing production and I’m doing commentary, but it’s like, you don’t feel the same rush that you feel when you’re in the ring.”

