Thunder Rosa Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City Match

Lucha Libre AAA has made a significant changes to Triplemania XXX: Mexico City. Originally, Taya Valkyrie was supposed to defend the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa at the show that will take place on October 15. However, Lucha Libre AAA has replaced Thunder Rosa.

Rosa announced prior to AEW All Out that she will be unable to compete due to a back injury. Since then, AEW has crowned a new Interim Women’s World Champion.

Late on Friday night, AAA published a video in which NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille addressed Rosa’s injury and stated that she will challenge Valkyrie for her title. At AAA TripleMania XXX, which will be held in Mexico City, Kamille will replace Rosa in the championship match against Valkyrie.

At NWA 74, Kamille fought Valkyrie for the NWA World Women’s Championship, and Valkyrie defeated her. Valkyrie will compete for the title again at NWA Hard Times on November 12.

Earlier in the week, Rosa provided an update regarding her injury.