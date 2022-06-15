Thunder Rosa Reacts Claim She Was “Sandbagging” Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite

Thunder Rosa was publicly accused of “sandbagging” Marina Shafir during their AEW Dynamite match last week, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Rosa was questioned if that truly happened during an interview with Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, and this was her response.

“No. I’m going to say like I said to the New York Post, I have nothing but respect for my opponents. Anyone who dares to stand in the ring with me, I have nothing but respect to my opponents and send them nothing but blessings. Moving on forward I will continue to work harder to have the best matches I can bring and to bring the most opportunities to all of the women that are behind me. When they step into the ring with me they’re like ‘cool.’ People are going to talk and that’s fine, I’m not worried about that. I will continue to move forward and I will continue to show with my body of work what I’m all about. That’s all I have to say.”