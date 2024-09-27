Thunder Rosa Reacts To Recent Reports: “Stop Lying About My Health”

Thunder Rosa is not cleared to return to the ring in AEW.

Even if it is being reported elsewhere.

The former AEW Women’s Champion surfaced on social media on Friday to react to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com claiming she has been medically cleared to return after being on the sidelines with a concussion since late-August.

“STOP LYING ABOUT MY HEALTH,” Rosa wrote via X. “I’m NOT CLEARED AND WHEN I AM I WILL ANNOUNCE IT. I reserve the right to divulge my medical status.”

Rosa added, “If you need information ask me directly or my team….”