Thunder Rosa Ready For Fan Criticism Ahead Of AEW Return

Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about how she is preparing for fan criticism ahead of her long-awaited return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling.

“I’m mentally preparing myself when I return to the ring,” she said. “Because I know the criticism is gonna come out.I know the criticism is gonna be out there and I won’t read it because I don’t have time to read it. I have a team that does that.”

Rosa continued, “People don’t see all the pain and trials and tribulations we go through as performers. People are getting very used to nonchalant [insulting people on social media] because they can’t get into a physical altercation.”

Check out the complete interview at Soundcloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.