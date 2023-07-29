Thunder Rosa Recalls Violent “Lights Out” Match With Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The Lights Out Match.

Everyone remembers it and during a recent Busted Open Radio interview, former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa reflected on the memorable violent bout.

“It was my first time bleeding ever on a match,” Rosa said. “It was my first time in a lot of things. I’ve never, ever done a match like that. I remember we were planning the stuff, and in my head, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t mess up. I just can’t. This is very important for the future of women’s wrestling.’ And I honestly didn’t know how much was going to impact my career. But, to me, that was very, very important.”

Rosa continued, explaining how the build-up to the bout was one of the best parts of the entire package.

“I think what made it even more impactful was, one, how they developed the story between Britt and I, because it wasn’t like a week [long] buildup,” Rosa said. “I think it was October 2020, after my match with Serena Deeb for the NWA Championship that I lost. She got involved, and I lost the match. So it was a development. It grew into March, and I wasn’t signed either. So the fact that I wasn’t signed, that I won the match … I mean it didn’t count, but I still won the match, everything else, it just built up to that.”

Check out the complete interview at Soundcloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.