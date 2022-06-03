Thunder Rosa Reportedly Frustrated With Her Lack of AEW TV Time

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is frustrated with the lack of TV time she receives on AEW programming, according to Andy H. Murray of WhatCulture

According to the report, she has been “very frustrated” with the lack of onscreen exposure she receives, and the situation was aggravated by this week’s show, where she received no attention after regaining her championship at Double Or Nothing against Serena Deeb. Rosa’s absence from the event this week appears to be causing some confusion, since PWInsider reports that she wasn’t feeling well. According to PWInsider, she attended the show but was sent home by the company’s doctor to recover.

According to WhatCulture’s report, her dissatisfaction isn’t to the point of walking out, but she is upset and confused. Rosa revealed Thursday afternoon that she will be taking a break from social media.

She wrote, “I will be off my socials for a couple of days. Please contact my media director for any enquiries @AllenOrozco. But I will be in @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow.”

