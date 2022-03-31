Thunder Rosa Reveals Her Goals As AEW Women’s Champion

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star was asked what she would like to do now that she is the AEW Women’s Champion:

“I just really hope there’s an opportunity for me to be a fighting champion. I would love to travel with the championship. Now we have some connections with Japan. I worked in Tokyo Joshi Pro. I would love it if there’s an opportunity for me to bring the championship and defend it in Japan or if there’s an opportunity to defend it in Mexico. It’s some of the stuff we haven’t done yet.”

“I’m really huge on bringing a different style of wrestling, and I think that it would be interesting if I would be able to work with people that you guys probably haven’t seen before in working that different style to showcase what we can do. I’m really hoping that we’re given this opportunity.”

“I think there is a huge opportunity for me to bring a different look to the Women’s Championship. As you guys know, I do a lot of stuff in the community, and I want to make sure that I represent the company with a lot of honor and respect. I bring the title every time I come and do something in the community because it’s important for those kids, and women and men, to see that someone that looks like them can make it far and be an example for that.”