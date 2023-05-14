Thunder Rosa Reveals Origins Of Her Unique Face-Paint Style

Thunder Rosa is too pretty for a face full of paint.

That is what a promoter once told her, while at the same time suggesting she paint half of her face to attract Latino fans.

The former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about this during her appearance on today’s installment of “Hey! (EW)” with RJ City.

“[A promoter] said, ‘Use the face paint because we need to get more Latino fans. And then I put it on and he’s like, ‘You’re too pretty and you should use half of it,” Rosa said.

When Rosa informed RJ that the face-paint style was inspired by the Calavera decorative skull for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), RJ jokingly asked if there was anyone Rosa was happy about being dead.

“That’s a really wrong question,” she said. “We throw parties after our ancestors pass away, not because we’re happy that they’re dead, but we’re celebrating their life. It’s not that we’re happy they’re dead.”

Check out the complete episode of “Hey! (EW)” with Thunder Rosa via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.