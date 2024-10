AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how she has been cleared to return to in-ring action.

Rosa said, “I want to thank the AEW medical [team] and everyone that was involved. I’m finally cleared. If you feel that you have a concussion, please go to your doctor. If you are an athlete, please let your coaches know that this is important.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.