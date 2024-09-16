Thunder Rosa Says AEW “Push The Envelope Every Time They’re Doing Things”

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including taking part in hardcore matches.

Rosa said, “One of the reasons why I cemented my career was with a hardcore match, a Lights Out match. Then I did the cage match, which was brutal. I’ve done street fights, and then I did the Texas Bullrope match where I was a bloody mess. There’s levels of violence or brutality in professional wrestling and some of it, they push the envelope every time they’re doing things.”

On how AEW pushes the envelope sometimes:

“I mean, people have the right to feel the way that they feel, especially when it comes to these kinds of matches. And it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. And you can’t criticize fans for feeling that way, but you know that in AEW, we push the envelope. We have pushed the envelope a lot.”

On how some of AEW’s content is meant for adults:

“You just have to watch with caution because some of the stuff is not PG-13. Some of this stuff is for adults.”

