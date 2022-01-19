Thunder Rosa Talks On Working On A Short Film and Album, Training With Cris Cyborg

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwin ‘Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Training with Cris Cyborg:

“It’s been a while since I’ve wanted to go train with her, but our timing is never good. This time I was in L.A. because I was supposed to have interviews with agents and nothing fell through. She texted me the day before, which was Monday night. She said, ‘Do you want to come to my gym?” I said, ‘Yes.’ I showed up there on Tuesday. I haven’t trained in MMA in over nine months because ever since I got signed (by AEW), I don’t even have time to breathe.”

Working on a short film and an album:

“You’re going to see me in the next couple of months dropping an album. I’m going to start dropping a couple songs that I’m going to be working on in the next couple of months. I haven’t seen the dialogue that I have, but we’re working on a short film for this year so we can submit it to festivals.”