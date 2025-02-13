Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT Debut

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including Ricky Starks making his WWE NXT debut on Tuesday night’s episode.

Rosa said, “I honestly didn’t even know. Whatever came out on the dirt sheets, as far as if he was done with AEW, I don’t believe the dirt sheets. So when I saw the news [of his free agency], I was like, eh I don’t believe it until I see it official. And I was in the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload, ’cause I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind, and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, oh my God, Ricky is on TV, he’s on NXT. And I said wait, what, I was completely surprised.”

On why NXT is the right fit for Starks:

“I think because he can develop even more than what he already has done. And also, he can redefine his character for the WWE universe. I think though people know who he is, people will get more acquainted with him by being in ‘NXT,’ and it will get him ready to go to the main roster. That’s my personal opinion. I think he needs that too, personally.”

