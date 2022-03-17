Video: Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Title From Britt Baker

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In the main event of the March 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker defended the AEW women’s title against Thunder Rosa inside a steel cage. Rosa had a female mariachi band performer for her entrance and Baker came to the ring by herself.

In a match that included blood, chairs, and thumb tacks, Rosa pinned Baker with a Fire Thunder Driver to win the title.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR