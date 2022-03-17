Video: Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Title From Britt Baker

In the main event of the March 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker defended the AEW women’s title against Thunder Rosa inside a steel cage. Rosa had a female mariachi band performer for her entrance and Baker came to the ring by herself.
In a match that included blood, chairs, and thumb tacks, Rosa pinned Baker with a Fire Thunder Driver to win the title.
The spine of Dr. @realbrittbaker on those unforgiving chairs! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/YPjVVYJN2J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
That's gotta be it! @realbrittbaker sends @thunderrosa22 into the chairs! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/sS3Kj3ofKV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
.@Thunderrosa22 counters the lockjaw!!! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/yWzqBtTNp0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
#AndNew!!!!!!!!@ThunderRosa22 is your #AEW Women's World Champion after an absolute war against Dr. @realbrittbaker! What an amazing night here at #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/u85zfRh51D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022