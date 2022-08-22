Ticket for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street In NYC Quickly Sells Out

This morning, tickets for the pay-per-view NJPW Rumble on 44th Street were quickly sold out.

On Friday, October 28, NJPW will be back in the Big Apple for Rumble on 44th Street at the 2,100-seat Palladium in Times Square. According to PWInsider, the company sold all of the tickets that went on sale this morning for the pre-sale very quickly.

Tickets were priced at $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $79.50, $99.50, $149.50, $199.50, $249.50, $349.50, and $499.50 for VIP Box seating with food service. Currently, only a small number of Rumble on 44th Street tickets are available for purchase, and most of them are from resellers who are asking for more than $1,000 per seat.

The remaining tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 25, which is the official on-sale ticket date of Rumble on 44th Street.

Stardom wrestlers will compete at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, but no matches have been made public yet. This will be NJPW’s first event in New York City since the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019.