Ticket On-Sale Date For First-Ever Two Night WWE SummerSlam

WWE issued the following:

TWO-DAY COMBO TICKETS FOR SUMMERSLAM® AT METLIFE STADIUM IN NEW JERSEY ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 2

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA), today announced that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will be available starting Friday, May 2 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.General presale for the two-day combo tickets will begin Wednesday, April 30 at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, May 1 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT. Chase Freedom cardmembers will receive an exclusive pre-sale offer beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10am ET/7am PT through Thursday, May 1 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT. Fans can use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card to receive first access to SummerSlam combo tickets.Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 30 general presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/summerslam-2025-presale. Additional information regarding individual event tickets will be announced at a later date.Additionally, SummerSlam Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam.The NJSEA was created in 1971 and manages the iconic MetLife Sports Complex which has entertained millions of visitors from all over the world. MetLife Stadium is home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets and will host the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2026. SummerSlam will be the latest world-class event in MetLife Stadium, having hosted WrestleMania® 29 in 2013, WrestleMania® in 2019, and concerts by the biggest names in the entertainment industry.WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.