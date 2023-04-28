Ticket Prices And Seating Chart Released For AEW All In 2023

AEW ALL IN 2023 is coming!

As the days go by leading up to the highly-anticipated event from All Elite Wrestling in London, England, the announcements surrounding the show continue to surface.

The latest came on Friday, when the seating chart for the massive Wembley Stadium host-venue for the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event was released.

Ticketmaster has released an early look at the seating chart for the show, as well as early details on how tickets will be priced.

The stadium is categorized into colored zones. Prices range from £30 ($33.09 USD) to £1500 ($1654.53 USD) depending on where fans would want to sit.

Wembley Stadium has a capacity of up to 90,000 fans.

Check out the official AEW ALL IN seating chart for the massive event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, August 27, 2023 via the photo included in the tweet embedded below.